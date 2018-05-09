Calvin Harris breaks silence following car crash Calvin Harris has opened up about the car collision earlier this week

Calvin Harris has reassured fans that he is doing well following a car crash with his girlfriend, Aarika Wolf. In a now-deleted tweet, the DJ wrote that the incident was "out of [his] control", and that he was glad that everyone was okay. The full tweet read: "I promised myself I'd never do anything worthy of appearing in TMZ ever again but sadly this was out of my control thankfully everyone is ok." According to reports, Calvin's 24-year-old model girlfriend was driving Calvin's Range Rover in Beverly Hills when she hit a Honda. Police were called to the scene, and the couple exchanged insurance information with the passengers in the other car.



Calvin was also involved in a car accident back in 2016, forcing him to cancel a gig after he suffered a laceration to the face. At the time, Calvin's team wrote on Facebook: "Adam's transport was involved in a collision this evening on the way to the airport. As a result he will be unable to perform at Omnia tonight. He has been examined by doctors and told to rest for a few days - Calvin HQ." Calvin thanked his fans for their thoughts, writing: "Thank you so much for your messages and sorry to any disappointment I caused with the show cancellations… I'm feeling lucky and very grateful rn."

Fans and colleagues of Calvin were quick to wish him well following the accident, with one writing: "I hope you're ok brother. Wishing you a speedy recovery," while another added: "@CalvinHarris thinking of you after the car crash so sad sending lots of love." Calvin and Aarika originally dated briefly before Calvin's relationship with Taylor Swift back in 2015. They then reconciled back in August 2017 before splitting a few months later, and a source told the Metro: "This time pals believe their relationship will last the distance."

