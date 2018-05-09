Judge Rinder tears up as he learns family were killed in Holocaust Judge Rinder's ancestors were tragically killed during the Holocaust

Judge Rinder teared up during Who Do You Think You Are? after discovering that members of his family, including his grandfather's parents and five siblings, were tragically killed during the Holocaust. The former Strictly Come Dancingcontestant travelled to Piotrkow in Poland to trace his grandfather's family history. His grandfather, Morris, was sent to a concentration camp in Germany where he helped to make missiles for the army. Speaking about the shocking discovery, he said: "Just the most staggering thing of passing on a speeding train, your family gone and then you go back to your house and you're alone. It's impossible to fathom for my grandfather what that must have been like – to come back to nothing."

A BBC source revealed to The Sun that although Judge Rinder, whose real name is Robert, was aware of his family's history, he was unaware of the extent of it until taking part in the show. They said: "Robert already had some knowledge about his family’s history but discovered the full extent of their ­treatment during filming. The programme is already looking like one of the most intriguing yet." British celebrities including Lee Mack, Olivia Colman and Michelle Keegan will also feature in the new series of the popular historical show.

Robert has had a tough few months after he recently split from his husband of four years, Seth Cumming. Speaking about the break-up, a source told The Sun: "It's very sad news but Rob is separating from his partner of 11 and a half years. He's very upset about the situation, but the split is amicable and no one else is involved. Rob has never spoken about his relationship and nothing will change on that front. He very much wants to focus on his work, including Judge Rinder on ITV which he absolutely adores."

