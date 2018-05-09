FKA twigs reveals she's had six 'pretty huge' tumours removed from uterus FKA twigs has been keeping a low profile since her split from Robert Pattinson

FKA twigs has revealed she underwent surgery to have six tumours removed from her uterus. Taking to her Instagram page to share the news, the 30-year-old singer told her followers that she was left in "excruciating" pain due to the fibroid tumours growing inside her. Twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, explained to her fans why she has been keeping a low profile, writing: "I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove six fibroid tumours from my uterus. The tumours were pretty huge, the size of two cooking apples, three kiwis."

The singer confessed that the growth made her look "six months pregnant". She shared: "I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again." She added: "I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked."

FKA twigs then detailed her recovery process – and it's all thanks to dancing. "But... today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical," she continued. "Thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again." She concluded: "I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. You can get through this. And with this I let go of the pain... love always twigs."

The news comes months after she parted ways from fiancé Robert Pattinson. The couple, who are thought to have been engaged since 2015, reportedly called it quits in October after "drifting apart". Although the couple keep tight-lipped about their relationship, Robert revealed that the pair were "kind of" engaged while chatting on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show. Howard replied: "Kind of! Wait till she hears this. You're one of those secretive guys with the relationship, right? Protective."

