HELLO! turns 30 - and what a 30 years it has been!

HELLO! is celebrating their 30th birthday in style! Over the course of the three decades, we have toasted the great and the good of the celebrity and royal world. From Prince William and Duchess Kate to Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, we've had weddings galore and announced multiple marriage proposals. We have toasted the births of a whole host of beautiful bouncing babies, from Kimberley Walsh's gorgeous boys Bobby and Cole and Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell and son Monty - HELLO! has been invited into their our favourite celebrities' homes to take the first photographs of their new arrivals - even helping officially welcome little Mia Tindell into the world with her proud parents Zara and Mike.

Happy 30th birthday HELLO!

We were there when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, and documented every joyous moment of Pippa Middleton's nuptials with James Matthews last year (complete with the sweetest bridesmaids and pageboys ever). And of course we are beyond excited for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day on 19 May at Windsor Castle.

Princess Anne was the first royal to feature on our very first cover as we stepped inside her home in Buckingham Palace. Since then HELLO! has featured an impressive 42 royal weddings and 26 royal births in its pages.

In total, the magazine has printed over 1500 issues with ten special editions and filling more than 180,000 pages with our unique exclusives. Stars such as Katherine Jenkins, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Shirley Ballas and supermodel Twiggy have graced the cover over the years celebrating some of the best days of their lives. Thank you for all your support. Here's to the next 30 years!

