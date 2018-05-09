What Katy Perry's apology letter to Taylor Swift actually said Will Taylor still perform Bad Blood?

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry fans alike were delighted to hear that the famous feud between the pair has finally come to an end after the Firework singer sent Taylor an olive branch as a sign of peace along with a letter apologising for their fall-out. Taking to Instagram stories, Taylor shared a video of the branch along with a handwritten letter, and can be heard saying: "I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me."

Taylor and Katy have mended their friendship

The letter can be spotted for a moment in the clip, and eagle-eyed fans worked out that the letter read: "Hey old friend, I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us." She added that she was "deeply sorry" and wanted to "clear the air". Taylor wrote: "Thank you Katy" over the post.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the video, with one writing: "World leaders should take notes from Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. For future reference," while another added: "OMG what a concept: Taylor Swift bringing out Katy Perry and them jokingly singing Bad Blood and Swish Swish as a mashup and laughing at the end." The pair's feud began after Katy allegedly took several of Taylor's backup dancers. Speaking about the incident in a Rolling Stone interview, Taylor said: "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me." Katy responded by simply tweeting: "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing." Addressing their fight in Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, Katy added: "She started it, and it's time for her to finish it... I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing any time it feels like a fumble."

