David Beckham leads celebs in heartfelt message to celebrate HELLO!'s 30th birthday Stars celebrated HELLO!'s 30th birthday at Dover Street Market

David Beckham sent HELLO! a heartfelt message to help kick off the celebrations for our 30th birthday on Wednesday night. The dad-of-four, who is currently setting up a football club in Miami, sent a message via video to our star-studded bash at Dover Street Market in central London, where stars including Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster and Joan Collins had gathered to celebrate the landmark anniversary of our magazine. Speaking from the US, David said: "Hi everyone it's David. I hope you're all having a great evening... on a serious note, on behalf of the UNICEF fund I just want to say thank you for your support... to Rosie [Nixon] and Adrian [Joffe] thank you as well for all of your support and to everyone at HELLO! magazine, happy 30th birthday."

David's charity, the 7 Fund, was one of two charities benefiting from the online auction, officially opened by Joan Collins last night, which will also benefit Prince Harry's Sentable charity - and which offers readers the opportunity for some truly jaw-dropping prizes, including a shopping trip with Sarah Jessica Parker. After Dame Joan announced the auction open, Rod Stewart led the crowd in a rousing chorus of 'Happy Birthday' before festivities got fully underway a the showbiz event of the evening.

The evening was a fabulously glitzy event, and our birthday collaboration with the iconic London store Dover Sreet Market (more details here) saw an eclectic mix the UK's top celebs and most influential fashionistas flood into the amazing party venue, which had been kitted out with a stunning HELLO! red carpet. Our guests sipped on refreshing Cîroc Garden and Creole punch cocktails as well as Don Julio tequila, Absolute Taste and Lanson bubbly (with Vita Coco and Fiji water for the non-drinkers), while enjoying fabulous vaporised cocktails from the go-to party people, Smith & Sinclair. They also snacked on incredible canapés by Jason Atherton.

Former Spice Girl, Mel B and her daughter, 19-year-old Phoenix, also attended, and were spotted reminiscing about Mel's HELLO! baby shoot while looking glam in matching metallics.

Meanwhile, new parents Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson took a night off from caring for their daughter, India, to attend the birthday party. Dressed to the nines, Binky joked that JP took the longer of the two to get ready, while new mum Georgia Jones admitted that she was watching videos of her four-month-old son on her phone as she already missed him!

Other celebrities who attended the bash included This Morning's very own Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Saira Khan, Brendan Cole with his wife, Zoe, as well as Jenny Falconer, Tamara Ecclestone and her daughter Sophia, Heidi Range and Denise Van Outen, who helped cut HELLO!'s incredible birthday cake with Joan, Rod and Penny.

Stars also wished HELLO! a happy birthday on social media, and picked out their favourite covers to share. Posting a photo of her June 2017 interview, Anthea Turner wrote: "Happy 30th Birthday @hellomaguk Thank You for all you fun and support over the years #hello30."

Twiggy was another star to shared a cover photo, writing: "A very Happy 30th Birthday to @hellomaguk I have so enjoyed appearing in the mag and wish you all the best for the next 30 years! #hello30." Candice Brown shared a photo of her engagement story, writing: "A huge HAPPY 30th BIRTHDAY to @hellomaguk. Thank you for sharing our special news!! We can't wait to celebrate with you later!!!"