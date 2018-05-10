Dame Barbara Windsor 'thrilled' at public support following Alzheimer's diagnosis Barbara's husband confirmed the news in an interview

Jane Moore, who broke the news of Dame Barbara Windsor's Alzheimer's diagnosis, has revealed that the former EastEnders star is "thrilled" by the positive response to her story. Speaking on This Morning, Jane said: "I have known for two or three years. There have been rumours floating around for some time that maybe things were not quite right. People didn’t know it was Alzheimer’s. Scott, her husband, was adamant he didn’t want that coming out. In the early days her symptoms were very mild. To a certain extent she protected herself by being in a bit of denial."

Barbara said she's 'thrilled'

She and Barbara's husband, Scott Mitchell, sat down to discuss Barbara's condition for an interview, and she continued: "The really sad thing about the interview… when I was interviewing him, he was so upset talking to me. And, it was a release but he felt so guilty because he felt he couldn’t protect her anymore. She was becoming housebound. Whenever they went out, the public were like moths to a flame with Barbara and she loves them. He was really worried she was going to do something that might put it out there."

Barbara was diagnosed in 2014

READ: Dame Barbara Windsor diagnosed with Alzheimer's, her husband confirms

In the interview with The Sun, Scott said: "I hope speaking out will help other families dealing with loved ones who have this cruel disease. Secondly, I want the public to know because they are naturally very drawn to Barb­ara and she loves talking to them. She often asks me, 'Do the public know that I'm not well?' And she asked me again this morning. I said they didn't yet, but we were going to have to let them know because so many people are talking now. But if she forgets that she gave me her blessing, well, I'll just have to deal with that."

READ: EastEnders star Ross Kemp leads support for Dame Barbara Windsor following star's Alzheimer's diagnosis