Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman breaks silence The Marchesa founder said she was "terribly naive"

Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman has spoken out about the allegations made against him, admitting she had been "terribly naive" to trust him. The Marchesa founder, who has since filed for divorce, said she worries for their two young children who have been affected by the allegations.

"There was a part of me that was terribly naive - clearly, so naive," the fashion designer told Vogue. "I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief." Georgina added that she "couldn't keep food down" after learning of the allegations made against her husband, saying at first she couldn't make an "informed decision" as some of the incidents happened long before they had even met.

Georgina Chapman opened up about her split from Harvey Weinstein

"And then the stories expanded and I realised that this wasn't an isolated incident. And I knew that I needed to step away and take the kids out of here," she said. Georgina has since left the marital home in New York and returned to London with her two children - India, seven, and Dashiell, five - but admits she worries about the effect the experience will have on them, explaining: "I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them? It's like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can't bear it for them."

Georgina revealed she was leaving Harvey in October, and the couple are said to have reached a divorce settlement in January. Announcing their separation, Georgina said in a statement to People that her "heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions". She added: "I have chosen to leave my husband, caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

The couple split in October 2017

Harvey later released his own statement, saying: "Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate." He added: "I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counselling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."

