Sandra Bullock reveals daughter Laila suffers from PTSD

She is a proud mother to two young children, and in a new interview, Sandra Bullock gave fans an insight into her family life. Speaking with InStyle magazine, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that her five-year-old daughter Laila suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder - which stemmed from people trying to take a picture of her. "We had an allergy scare that sent us to the ER, and we were followed by the paparazzi, so the word was out that I had another child," she shared. "And everyone wanted photos. It was heartbreaking."

Sandra, who is dating photographer Bryan Randall, adopted her now eight-year-old son Louis in 2010 from Louisiana when he was three-months-old and fostered her daughter in 2015. Elaborating further, Sandra added: "Louis would hear a helicopter or drone, and he'd run to get his sister and drag her across the lawn and hide her under the trampoline. So poor Laila had PTSD. But it took the bounty off once we did those official photos. Everything's a learning experience."

During the interview, Sandra also explained how she wants people to stop using the phrase "adopted child." The 53-year-old explained that there should be a greater understanding of how families should be labelled. "Let's all just refer to these kids as 'our kids'," she told the publication. "Don't say 'my adopted child.' No one calls their kid their 'IVF child' or their 'oh, I went to a bar and got knocked-up child.' Let just say, 'our children'."

The Ocean's 8 star went on to describe her kids as having big and wildly different personalities. "Lou is super sensitive," she continued. "I call him my 78-year-old son. He's like Shecky Greene, a Jewish Catskills comic. He's wise and kind." Of her daughter, she said: "Laila is just unafraid. She’s a fighter, and that's the reason she’s here today. She fought to keep her spirit intact. "Reflecting on the current state of the world, she then quipped: "Oh my God, what she is going to accomplish. She’s going to bring some real change."