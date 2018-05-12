Jake Quickenden refuses to do Strictly Come Dancing: the unusual reason why It's a shame…

Jake Quickenden has admitted that he'd love to take part in Strictly Come Dancing one day – but revealed that he won't be able to become a contestant for one strange reason. Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said he can't join the line-up because he has done too many reality shows! "I probably couldn’t do it this year because then I would definitely be the biggest reality [idiot] on TV," he joked. "But I would never say no to something as big as Strictly."

The star, who began his career on The X Factor - before also appearing on I'm A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice – explained that he worries that he's taken part in too many reality shows. "I want to try and establish myself into something," he continued."I want people to know me for maybe being a presenter or something, being in a musical, rather than 'Jake who’s done 75 reality shows'.

“[Strictly] is a massive show and you get to learn how to dance,” he said. “And it’s not just one dance, you learn different kinds of dance. I would definitely be up for it if the opportunity ever came along but I think it would be a couple of years now."

Jake recently broke off his engagement from partner Danielle Frogarty, and opened up about the split on ITV's Lorraine. He said: "Right now we're having a bit of time apart. We're kind of dealing with ourselves and work and being busy. I've got so much respect for Dan and her family… I was with her on Monday, we still talk and I still love her to bits."

He even hinted that it wasn't the end of their relationship, adding, "Sometimes you've got to go away to come back. Danielle and Jake split just seven months after announcing their engagement.