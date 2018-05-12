Kylie Jenner's bodyguard breaks silence on paternity rumours: see what he said He took to Twitter to have his say

Kylie Jenner's handsome bodyguard Tim Chung has finally spoken out to address the bizarre paternity rumours that started circulating online. As photographs emerged of Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott holidaying at a luxury Turks and Caicos resort, snaps featuring their handsome bodyguard got the Internet gossiping, saying he looked surprisingly similar to Kylie's baby Stormi, who she welcomed into the world in February.

The rumour mill continued to churn earlier this week when a reporter asked the the bodyguard whether the gossip was true and, caught off guard, Tim appeared to refuse to deny it. "There are rumours going around that you are the father of Kylie Jenner's baby, is this true?" a TMZ reporter asked him. Tim turned his face away from the camera, and added quietly "Can’t answer that".

Poor Tim's 'refusal' to deny the rumours then made headline news, so, on Saturday, the bodyguard decided to speak out, and took to Instagram to set the record straight in what he referred to as his "first and only" comment. "I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only. There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family."

Kylie's bodyguard responded to the rumours

Earlier this week, Kylie made her post-baby red carpet return at the Met Gala, alongside her boyfriend Travis. Motherhood clearly had done nothing to dampen Kylie's style – she went for a head-turning all-black Alexander Wang look, which featured a bralette top and long skirt with a showstopping train. She paired it with a pair of tights bearing the designer's name in silver – only visible when she hitched up her skirt for the crowds of photographers – and dramatic black and silver heeled shoes.

In April, Kylie made one of her first appearances after giving birth when she arrived at the star-studded Coachella festival looking amazing in a laid-back outfit consisting off a skin tight white crop top and denim shorts. But this was her first red carpet appearance – and it's great to see her back in the spotlight where she belongs.

Kylie made her post-baby return to the red carpet