EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite reveals her mum has died

Tamzin Outhwaite has paid an emotional tribute to her mum Anna on social media, revealing that she died suddenly three weeks ago. The EastEnders star shared a throwback photograph of her two brothers, writing besides the photo: "These two beauties @jakeycakeyy@keswicko and I Lost our beautiful mum 3 weeks ago today, suddenly …THE best mum ever." Tamzin's fans and famous friends were quick to send their best wishes to the star and her family following the tragic loss, with Amanda Holden writing: "It was such a shock to hear. But you know she was the best. And she made you the best. You couldn’t be more loved my darling." Nicole Appleton added: "I love you all," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

The actress followed on with another post, this time a photograph of her mum, captioning it: "R.I.P Anna Patricia Santi So lucky to have you as my mum. What an incredible human you were., Thank you Mum. You taught me how to live and you continue to teach me ..." Tamzin was incredibly close to her mum, and often spoke about how she had influenced her. In a story for Daily Mail's Femail, the actress opened up about how her mum had made her realise how lucky she was growing up, and how as a result she tries to think positively in every day life. "She would say I was a lucky girl to be given such amazing opportunities, including going to Sylvia Young Theatre School in London. So I do the same to my girls," she said.

Tamzin herself is a mum to two daughters, Florence, nine, and Marnie, five, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Ellis. Last year, the star revealed that it was in fact Florence's wise words that ultimately persuaded her to reprise her role as Mel in EastEnders following a 15-year break. She spoke to HELLO! Online and other publications about her return to the Square at a recent press day, saying that she had asked her daughter: "'They have asked me to go back to ­EastEnders — what do you think?' She said, ‘Can you come home every night?’ and I said, ‘Yes’, so she went, ‘Well do it.'"

