Call the Midwife's Victoria Yeates talks mum's 'traumatic' stroke Victoria Yeates was on set when her mum was taken ill

Call the Midwife star Victoria Yeates has opened up about her mum's stroke, which happened when she was filming the hit BBC show. Speaking about the incident, she said: "[It was] totally out of the blue. I was on set when it happened. I saw this Bournemouth number and I said to my producer, 'You're going to have to take that, because something's happened'. They drove me down to the hospital and said, 'Look, the car will wait for you however long'. They would drive me back off set on a Friday night, pick me up, they were amazing."

Victoria opened up about her mum's stroke

Victoria added that her mum has been recovering from the stroke, explaining: "She's doing much better. She's got used to her new life more and her disability. It's just finding workarounds. She's got an electric wheelchair now. She's come to London to visit me on the train – that's a massive deal. It was so traumatic and such a big life change. I'd be leaving her thinking, 'If the carer doesn't turn up, what would happen?" She explained that her mother used to be very active before the stroke, saying: "She was very independent, sports car, very glamorous. She used to volunteer at the hospital. So she was always out. I just thought she was away doing her thing. It's just kind of a bit of a shock."

READ: Call the Midwife's Charlotte Ritchie opens up about her heartbreaking exit from show

Loading the player...

The actress is getting married abroad, and revealed that they have arranged for her mother to travel to the big day. She said: "I thought it was going to be a really good impetus. Just because now you're suddenly disabled it doesn't mean you shouldn't go on holiday. There's a lot more stuff in place. No way, there's no, no way [I would have got married without her there]. There's things like we'll make sure she's standing up in the photos. We've got this amazing hotel for her, really incredible disabled hotel. She's going to get a really wonderful holiday."

READ: Call the Midwife: First look at Christmas special and season eight