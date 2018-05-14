Eurovision star SuRie left with bruises after encounter with stage invader SuRie revealed that she has bruises on her hand from the stage invader grabbing her mic

SuRie revealed that she was left with her bruises on her hands after a stage invader interrupted her performance at the Eurovision song contest and snatched the microphone out of her hands. Speaking on This Morning, the singer said: "That was a night of surprise, it really was. There wasn't any time to feel fear, there wasn't. He was suddenly there, security were on him as quick as he was on me. He got the mic, for a few seconds that was out of my hands but the song was still going, the backing vocalists were still singing, the crowd were still chanting. I just turned upstage for a moment but I was still clapping and actually cheering with the crowd. I turned back saw the mic on the floor and I thought, 'Well that's mine, I'll finish the song'."

SuRie spoke about her Eurovision performance

SuRie was met with widespread praise for the professional way she continued her performance, but admitted that she was left with minor injuries following the encounter. She said: "There are a couple of bruises from where I was holding the mic but I'm ok. My shoulder where he came in as well." Speaking about the performance at the time, Eurovision host Graham Norton said: "Not sure what they're going to do now. Wow. The upmost respect to SuRie and a suitably euphoric response here from the crowd in the arena."

READ: Eurovision Song Contest: 5 of the best parties around the UK

Loading the player...

While chatting to SuRie, Phillip Schofield noted that her performance lit an "internal fire" in her. SuRie agreed, adding: "You can see that in my eyes, for the last part of the song, you can see that determination to finish the song. The lyrics took on a new meaning, 'Hold your head up, don't give up!’' The crowd, the surge from them, that's my lasting memory of this."

READ: Fall in love with Lisbon: Everything Portugal's star city has to offer