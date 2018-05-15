Alex Jones shares rare photo of 'handsome' husband Charlie to celebrate special occasion The star's hubby turned 40 on Monday

Alex Jones has revealed that the past Monday was her favourite of all time, and there's a very special reason why – she celebrated her husband's 40th birthday. The One Show presenter, 41, paid tribute to her partner with a very sweet message which read: "Happy 40th birthday to my handsome husband. Such a lovely day in the sun celebrating with the family. One of my favourite Monday's of all time".

The mother-of-one's image, which she shared on her Instagram account, shows her husband, Charlie Thompson, in their fancy kitchen blowing out the candles on a delicious Patisserie Valerie Strawberry Gateau cake.

The presenter was soon flooded with messages of happy birthday from her loyal and supportive fans. "Happy birthday Charlie. hope you had a great day," said a fan of the star. Another one complimented the insurance broker on his look, writing: "He scrubs up well."

And the 40-year-old even received messages from Alex's celebrity friends, including Ore Oduba, who said: "Happy birthday that man!!! big hug from all of us Charlie!!! X"

Alex and Charlie met in 2012 and became engaged in 2015, announcing the news on her hit BBC show. The Welsh bride married New Zealander Charlie in a magical ceremony at Cardiff Castle on New Year's Eve in 2016.

"It was spectacular," Alex, who wore a beautiful Sassi Holford gown on the big day told HELLO! exclusively at the time."Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second.

"I'd told myself not to let it pass in a blur, because it really is quite overwhelming and nerve-racking. But I really did love it, seeing all my friends' faces. And then once I held hands with Charlie, I thought, 'We're right.'"

In January 2017 the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy which they named Ted. The star recently spoke out about the first weeks of motherhood, saying they were "hellish".

Taking to Twitter to tell fans about her new book, Winging it!, the star confessed that she may have overshared. When one new mum said she wished she'd been told everything "warts and all", Alex replied: "The first few weeks are pretty hellish to be fair, but week 6 it felt a lot better. The book talks about the whole of the first year. Postpartum stuff/relationship stuff... all the grim bits as well as the good stuff so could be ideal for you. At least we're all in it together x."