Victoria Beckham has given fans a glimpse into her daughter's school run – and it's the cutest! The proud mum shared a video of six-year-old Harper singing to herself as she walked to her chauffeur-driven car. The little girl looked immaculate in her purple gingham school uniform, with her long hair tied into neat plaits. She swung her open book bag around, sweetly singing A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman.

"'Cause every night I lie in bed, the brightest colours fill my head, a million dreams are keeping me awake, I think of what the world could be, a vision of the one I see," Harper was heard singing. Former Spice Girl Victoria, 44, was clearly bursting with pride as she wrote on Instagram, "Happy Harper x kisses," followed by a string of love heart emojis.

Victoria with her four children

Victoria has previously shared snaps from the school run, entertaining her followers last month as she posted a picture of herself rushing out of the door with her breakfast and cup of coffee in hand. "Literally eating breakfast on the school run!" she wrote, adding: "Will I spill this coffee in the car?"

The working mum, who has a huge fashion empire, often posts about her children on Instagram. She and husband David share sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and the baby of the family, Harper. Another particularly sweet video showed Harper doing her homework at home, sitting on a kitchen stool and reading from her notebook.

"Hi, I'm six, almost seven, and I love books and my family too, which is Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Mummy and Daddy," she said. Fans were left in awe of Harper's "refined" accent, with one commenting: "Omg, so precious and so well spoken!!!" Another claimed the little girl has "the perfect voice" and would be a "great voiceover for animation".