Exciting news for Spice Girls fans! Mel B has exclusively revealed to HELLO! that the five ladies WILL be taking to the stage for their first comeback performance – and it will be this September. "The deal is done and all five of us are very much looking forward to taking to the stage again," Mel B told us as we caught up with her at HELLO!'s 30th birthday party at Dover Street Marker.

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, met up with former bandmates Emma Bunton and Geri Horner at a London hotel the day after our party. Presumably, the trio are making headway with their big comeback plans.

Mel B and daughter Phoenix at our HELLO! birthday party

Last week, rumours intensified that the Spice Girls will perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception when Mel shared a throwback photo of the pop group. "Can't wait to see my girls next week yipppeeee #girlpower #friendshipneverends #90s," she captioned the snap.

The post came three months after the five girls – Mel B, Geri, Emma, Victoria Beckham and Mel C – reunited at Geri's house, some 24 years after the band launched. It's not yet known whether the pop group are reuniting for a one-off performance in September, or whether they'll commit to a string of concerts.

Back in March, Mel C clarified to HELLO! magazine: "We're back together in the sense that we're back with the same management that we had in the nineties, Mr Simon Fuller. We're talking about opportunities for the future. There aren't any plans for us to be performing live any time soon, but there are lots of other things."

Opening up about their friendship, Mel C added: "Like with all groups of friends, especially being so busy, and people living in different places, I'll see Emma and then I'll see Emma and Geri, and then I'll see Victoria. It is so difficult to get all five of us together because everyone has families and careers and all of those things, so that's what made it so special to get together a few weeks ago."