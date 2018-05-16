Mark Wright discusses the merits of long distance relationships: 'Me and Michelle are so in love' Mark and Michelle Keegan have been married since 2015

Mark Wright has once again opened up about his marriage to Michelle Keegan. The couple, who have been married since 2015, have been maintaining a transatlantic relationship since the former TOWIE star started his new presenting job in Los Angeles in September. Appearing on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine, the 31-year-old revealed that long distance has managed to keep their romance "fresh". He explained: "People say that long distance relationships don't work. But why can't they? Just because on paper they don't work."

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan tied the knot in 2015

The TV star added: "As long as you see each other enough - why can't it work? It actually keeps things fresh. While we're both young and conquering our dreams. I'm out there trying to make something happen, she's around the world acting. We're still so in love and happy so it's perfect." The comments come shortly after Michelle, 30, admitted that their long-distance relationship has been "difficult". The past few months have seen the couple split their time between London and LA.

MORE: Michelle Keegan on her transatlantic marriage to Mark Wright

Loading the player...

When asked if she has considered making a move to the States, Michelle told You Magazine: "Of course I've thought about it. But it's not that simple. I'm auditioning for work out in LA and if something good comes up I will take it and that will be great. But it has to be something I want to do." She added: "I've held out for really good parts on British television and I love working here. I think we make great drama in this country. I do love LA. It's always so sunny; it's so easy to be healthy and happy there. But I'm a northern girl."

MORE: Mark Wright reveals he'll quit US career for Michelle Keegan