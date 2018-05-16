Star Wars actor Alden Ehrenreich reveals he witnessed father's murder when he was eight years old Alden Ehrenreich was raised by his mother following his father's tragic death

It has recently been revealed that Alden Ehrenreich, the star of the new Star Wars prequel, Solo: A Star Wars Story, has a deeply tragic past after seeing his father murdered when he was just eight-years-old at the hands of his troubled uncle. According to The Sun, Alden travelled with his father, Mark Ehrenreich, to pick up his uncle Edward for a family Hanukkah celebration when the incident occured.

Alden has a tragic history

Edward, who was mentally unwell, stabbed Mark with a kitchen knife, and later tragically died of his injuries in hospital. He was just 43. Speaking about the tragic incident, Alden's other uncle, Nicholas Benedict, told the newspaper: "The last time I saw Alden was at the funeral for Mark, they had a get together at the house. It's an incredibly tragic story. When Edward was younger he was heavily into LSD. He went overboard and freaked out - it screwed him up. He was in a halfway house the whole time I was married to Ava [Mark and Edward's sister]."

READ: Find out how The Queen inspired this Star Wars costume

Loading the player...

He continued: "He was crazy, he had schizophrenia, didn't take his meds, then killed his brother. Apparently Edward was waiting for him with a kitchen knife." Alden was raised by his mother, Sari, and her husband, Harry Aronowitz. Alden has already been widely praised for his portrayal of the iconic character Han Solo in the new prequel, with the original actor in the role, Harrison Ford, among those to heap praise on the 28-year-old. He said: "I just thought it was spectacular, and I thought he was so smart about what he did and how he did it."

READ: Gary Barlow shares photos from Star Wars set following his cameo