Suits star Rick Hoffman wraps up filming as he heads to Meghan Markle's wedding Prince Harry and Meghan will tie the knot in Windsor on Saturday

Guests across the globe are jetting into the UK thick and fast as the royal wedding approaches. And on Tuesday, Suits actor Rick Hoffman has revealed that he has finished filming the latest episode of the legal drama - just in time to leave for the UK, where he'll show his support to his former co-star Meghan Markleand her fiance Prince Harry. Sharing a video on Instagram, the 47-year-old - who plays Louis Litt in the series - thanked his followers for their ongoing support. "I'm checking in with you, just finishing up my portion of episode 804 and then heading East for some special event."

Rick Hoffman is ready for the royal wedding

He added: "I'm very excited about that and very excited about this season of Suits. I just wanted to tell you guys that I love you and thank you for your continued support. It should be a fun season coming up. Pictures of this week to come and videos potentially. Alright guys, over and out." Fans rushed to post comments underneath, with one writing: "Meg will be so lucky to have all of you by her side!" Another said: "Let’s get this ceremony Litt up!! Can’t wait to see you all suited for the event of the year!"

The post comes shortly after Gabriel Macht and his wife Jacinda Barrett revealed that they have touched down in London. Gabriel's wife, an Australian actress and former model, shared a picture on Instagram showing her and their son, Luca, kissing in front of Buckingham Palace. It's likely that Meghan's on-screen flame Patrick J Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Wendell Pierce will attend the nuptials.

HELLO! confirmed back in March that Meghan's co-stars and key executives were all invited to the nuptials, which take place this Saturday 19 May at Windsor Castle. A source exclusively told HELLO!: "The cast has been contacted in regards to invites from Kensington Palace," the insider confirmed, adding that guests likely to attend the nuptials include actress Priyanka Chopra and tennis champion Serena Williams.

