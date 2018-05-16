Russell Brand gives update on mum after 'terrible, terrible' car crash Russell Brand spoke about his mum's condition on Loose Women

Russell Brand have given an update on his mum, Barbara, who was involved in a head-on collision in late April. Speaking about her recovery on Loose Women, the comedian said: "She'll be watching now! Alright mum! She's done amazing. She had a terrible, terrible car crash. Head-on collision, geezer in the other motor legged it, he's been pinched. She had terrible, terrible injuries. Broken back, broken neck, terrible abdominal injuries... but she's making a remarkable recovery due to her spirit and the incredible National Health Service and the people that work there do such phenomenal work. It's unbelievable."

Russell updated fans on his mum's recovery

Barbara has had cancer six times, and had only finished her latest round of chemotherapy a month before the collision. Speaking about her diagnosis', Russell said: "She's had cancer six times. She'd only finished chemo a month before the crash. So she's still sort of having to go for regular checks and that. She bounces right back - the woman wants to live – she's full of spirit." He added that he was trying to remain focused on getting his mother better instead of letting the horrific incident affect him, explaining: "If something dramatic and awful happens in your life you can start to overly identify with it, you can make it your life as it were. But really, it didn't happen to me, it happened to my mum. So my job is be supportive, be present, be kind, be loving, recognise when you're in hospital everyone's there with their own problems, people that are working there they've got their challenges. In the past I think I may have had a tendency to be very, very self-centred."

Russell confirmed that he had cancelled his remaining tour dates following his mum's accident. In a video posted to Instagram, he said: "I won't be able to do the rest of my Re:Birth tour. If you have tickets they'll be refunded or possibly rescheduled but I can't really imagine that, I can't really imagine performing at the moment because I feel too sad and connected to this."

