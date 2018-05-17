Anton Du Beke makes cryptic announcement on his Strictly Come Dancing future Uh-oh…

Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke has finally opened up about his future on the next series of the BBC Saturday night show - but it seems that even he still isn't safely confirmed as a cast member for 2018. Speaking at The British Book Awards on Tuesday, the dance professional told The Express: "I can’t give you a lot of information on Strictly, I don’t know anything." But when asked whether he had renewed his contract yet, he replied: "No… That’s getting closer, there will be an official announcement from the Strictly press office hopefully soon but still…"

Anton has revealed he still hasn't renewed his contract for Strictly

He added: "We’ll have to wait and see until the official announcement," suggesting his position is still unsure. "I will carry on doing what I do with the partners I get because that’s the way I do it and that’s what I love to do. Until someone tells me otherwise."

Since Brendan Cole's shock axing from the show, speculation has been rife about Strictly's other much-loved professionals - with Anton now the only one who has been in the cast since the very first series. Back in February, the 51-year-old admitted he was deeply shocked by Brendan's departure.

Anton with his most recent partner, Ruth Langsford

"It was one of the saddest things I've watched on telly," he said. "I was heartbroken for him, for me a little bit as well. I'm going to miss him enormously. I can't begin to tell you." He added: "There's something about being with Brendan on the show and having been there since the beginning – there's only a few of us left.

"I've known Brendan for a long time anyway, and we've been friends for many, many years, and being on the show together was lovely for me. You've got a brother-in-arms sort of thing." He then went on to explain how the process of casting announcements works within Strictly: "They call everyone at the same time and then the discussions start. The one thing you do know is whether you are not going to be asked to come back. And that's the phone call that you don't want."