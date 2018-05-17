﻿
Karen Clifton hints at future reconciliation with ex-husband Kevin

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals confirmed their split in March but are still close friends

Emmy Griffiths

Karen Clifton has opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband Kevin Clifton, and admitted that she is open to reconciling with him in the future. Speaking to The Sun, the Strictly Come Dancing professional said: "I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but I think it's really important when you're both open and real about what's happening, and we're both really upfront about it, but anything can happen." The 36-year-old added that she wasn't dating anyone else, saying: "No I am not dating."

She continued: "I'm just focusing on my career and this tour, I have my dog Betty to take care of, and lots of projects. I think it's important right now that I take time for myself and build my own road and we'll see from there. Right now I'm enjoying going out with my friends, I have a lot of female and male friends, I like going out for dinner and dancing, but I'm focusing on what's coming next."

Karen and Kevin recently posed together on the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards just a couple of months after announcing their split in March. The pair have previously spoken about still working professionally together, and Karen told Radio Times: "Nothing's really changed - if anything, it just feels like there's this new energy between us which is quite nice." She previously hinted that she would like to work on their marriage, telling Daily Mail's Weekend magazine: "It's important to be open to all possibilities. I haven't given up on it. I saw my parents break up and I didn't like it. I think the best thing for now is to behave like adults and take a break. He can go his way, take care of what needs to be taken care of, and I'll do the same."

