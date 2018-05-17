Ant McPartlin moves into £4.5 million mansion - and it sounds incredible! The TV presenter is keeping a low profile following his rehab treatment

Ant McPartlin has been laying low in recent weeks following his rehab treatment and drink-driving charge in April. And to help with his recovery, the TV presenter has decided to move out of his rented home and into a £4.5million mansion eight miles away. The Sun reports that Ant is renting his new place for £12,000 a month, with luxury features including a games room and a separate flat for guests or members of staff. Photographs have also been obtained showing a removal van outside his current home. A source told the publication: "He needs somewhere quiet and private a bit out of the way to help him focus on his recovery. The new place is exactly that. It will help with his treatment and give him some space away from the limelight."

Ant McPartlin is moving away during his rehab treatment

Friends of the troubled star have said that Ant is doing well with his recovery, and that fans should expect to see him back on the TV in November for the new series of I'm A Celebrity..Get Me Out Of Here! Since pleading guilty and being charged with drink driving offences in April, Ant has stayed out of the spotlight, leaving his best friend Declan Donnelly to undertake presenting duties solo. Dec impressed fans after triumphantly hosting the last two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway lat month, and most recently attended the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday night without his comedy partner. While there, Dec picked up the Entertainment Programme award for Britain's Got Talent along with the crew and fellow judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Ant was last spotted with Dec and a fan earlier in the week

Ant was spotted out for the first time since his court hearing earlier in the week, looking in great spirits as he posed for a photo with Dec and a fan – who shared the photo on Instagram. "Pleasure to randomly bump into @antanddecofficial today! Lovely guys! #antanddec," she wrote. The fan - vlogger Christin Maschmann – later spoke about meeting the pair, saying: "They agreed right away to take a photo and were really friendly and relaxed."

