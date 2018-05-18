Meghan Markle's on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams arrives in the UK for royal wedding Will Mike Ross make it to the wedding?

Patrick J. Adams has arrived in the UK ahead of his former on-screen wife Meghan Markle's impending royal wedding in Windsor. On Thursday, the Suits actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself at a historic pub in Buckinghamshire with wife Troian Bellisario. "I have historically ale'd," he captioned alongside another photo of the pub's sign. It has been rumoured that Patrick will be attending Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials, which take place on Saturday at Windsor castle.

Patrick J. Adams is in the UK with his wife Troian Bellisario

His fellow co-stars Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty have all taken to their social media sites to share pictures of them in London, hinting that they have all been invited to the wedding this weekend. The cast of the hit American legal show have remained quiet about whether they will be attending or not. Patrick, 36, recently revealed that he has already picked his wedding gift for the happy couple! In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said he'll give Harry and Meghan something rather health conscious - a food blender. "We were trying to choose between like a blender or bread maker," he shared. "You know something classy, like a good blender. Like a Vitamix, yeah. She's going to need a Vitamix for sure."

When asked whether he'll attend the royal wedding, he cryptically replied: "Whether I'm there or not, the Vitamix is going to the wedding." Shortly after Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November, the Canadian star took to Instagram to pay a heartwarming tribute to his friend, branding the royal a "lucky man". Sharing a photo of Meghan in character as Rachel Zane, he said: "Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love." Patrick first made his debut in the popular TV series back in 2011 as a fresh-faced uber-intelligent college dropout who slipped his way through the cracks to become an unlicensed lawyer. Fans of the show recently saw Mike marry Meghan's character Rachel Zane.

