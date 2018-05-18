Mel C confirms Spice Girls won't perform at royal wedding Mel C has spoke about the royal wedding

Mel C has confirmed the Spice Girls will not be performing at the royal wedding, despite months of speculation that the girl group were making a special reunion for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day. Speaking to the Australian radio program Fitzy & Wippa, Mel spoke about the wedding, telling the hosts: "I should clear up the invitation part of it 0 we were never invited... We were never invited, we were never asked to perform... and I was a little bit annoyed actually!"

The 44-year-old joked that she had considered questioning Prince Charles about the situation after meeting him at the Prince's Trust Awards, saying: "I was here in London and I was doing the Prince's Trust Awards... it's always nice to see Prince Charles, we do have some history. You know, back in the day with the girls and the bottom pinch and the lipstick on the face, so it is nice to see Charles, he's a lovely, lovely man. But I felt like going, 'Oy! Where's my invite?'"

Mel previously opened up about the wedding, telling HELLO!: "I think that might be a little bit of a joke that got a little out of hand! There are no plans for that unfortunately." However, Mel B previously hinted that the group would be performing at the wedding, saying that all five of the Spice Girls had received invitations to the ceremony at St George's Chapel. Speaking about whether the Spice Girls would be reuniting at all, Mel said: "We're back together in the sense that we're back with the same management that we had in the nineties, Mr Simon Fuller. We're talking about opportunities for the future. There aren't any plans for us to be performing live any time soon, but there are lots of other things."

