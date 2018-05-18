Priyanka Chopra is on her way to close friend Meghan Markle's wedding: see picture The Indian beauty is a good friend of Meghan Markle

After a busy few days of filming, Priyanka Chopra is finally on her way to support close friend Meghan Markle on her big day. The Bollywood beauty took to social media to reveal that she had boarded a plane as she prepares to embark on "crazy ten days of travel". She shared a picture of herself with her feet up with the word "YASS" emblazoned across the snap. "A crazy 10 days of travel coming up. Will keep u guys posted when I can," she tweeted, before adding: "C u on the other side." [sic]

Priyanka Chopra is heading to the UK for Prince Harry and Meghan's edding

The post comes shortly after Priyanka opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan's upcoming nuptials, which are taking place this weekend at Windsor Castle. "I'm super excited about her and her big day," the 35-year-old told People as she confirmed that she will not be one of the all-important bridesmaids on the day. "It's not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on Meghan Markle bridesmaid rumours

Loading the player...

Priyanka, who appeared on Meghan's now-deleted Instagram account on several occasions, went on to describe Prince Harry's fiancée as "a girl's girl". The actress added: "She's a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That's what I love most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what's going to make her really stand out in this new life she’s going to take on." Earlier this year, Priyanka – who has been friends with the future royal for years - praised Meghan when the former Suits star was named among Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018.

READ: Priyanka Chopra describes Meghan Markle as a 'princess for the people'