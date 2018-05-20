ALL the times Victoria Beckham smiled at the royal wedding Yes, it happened.

You might think that Victoria Beckham is a sourpuss but you are WRONG. The former-Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer received a lot of flack on Twitter after she attended the royal wedding sans smile, with people accusing her of looking miserable on the happiest day of the year. We all know VB isn’t a fan of showing off her gnashers with a big grin, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t beaming with joy on the inside. And guess what - we’ve found plenty of photos of her smiling once she got inside St George’s Chapel. So, people of the internet who accused her of scowling, she DID smile. Take a look...

Waving to royal fans outside the chapel

Granted, there are no teeth, but we do spy a slight turn up of the lips on both sides, thus creating a smile. The 44-year-old waved at royal fans alongside her husband David Beckham. The pair looked stunning - outfit wise, Victoria went for one of her own designs, and it’ll be dropping in November, so anyone wanting to copy her look, might have a little while to wait.

Smizing

Not only is Victoria smiling in this shot, she’s actually 'smizing'. America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks coined the term where you smile with your eyes, and we think Victoria has nailed it. Gold star for you, VB.

READ MORE: Vote for the best dressed celebrity at the royal wedding

Air kissing AND smiling

Watch Victoria smile in this video when she greets Soho House founder Nick Jones. She looks so at ease as she air kisses the entrepreneur...

Loading the player...

The money shot!

Everyone, look at this picture - Victoria does smile, and she looks gorgeous. The fashion designer was sat in St George’s chapel with David by her side, and we can see teeth. Actual teeth. But why doesn't Victoria smile? During a skit on The Late Late Show with James Corden, posh addressed the lack of smile, saying: “The questions I get asked all the time is why don’t I smile… People think I’m so miserable!” and joked: "Fashion stole my smile."

This is most definitely a grin!

Victoria is known for her dry sense of humour, and if anyone can make her laugh it’s her old friends Elton John and his husband David Furnish. We can’t exactly see her pearly whites here, but they’re there, rest assured.

In conclusion, Victoria Beckham smiles. The end.

SEE MORE: All the action from the 2018 royal wedding