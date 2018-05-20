The Suits cast weren’t invited to the royal wedding reception, so they did THIS instead Jessica Mulroney's makeup artist filmed the hilarious action

Although Meghan Markle's former Suits co-stars had an amazing time at the ceremony and luncheon hosted by the Queen,the evening reception was exclusively for Prince Harry and Meghan's closest friends and family, meaning that the cast of the popular legal drama had to find an alternative method of entertainment - karaoke! Jessica Mulroney's makeup artist, Rachel Renna, shared several snaps of Jessica's evening look before staying behind in the hotel, and later filmed members of the cast performing some impromptu tunes!

Laughing from her seat across the room, Rachel filmed two members of the cast trying their hand at singing, with Rick Hoffman performing Billie Jean, and hash tagged the moment: "#SuitsKaraoke." Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman, were all among the Suits guests to attend the wedding, and previously opened up about the couple's romance on NBC News' Today. Rick said: "I had gotten the news early and I was like, you've got to be kidding me. It was like both of us in the trailer, just kind of like, 'You're dating a prince?' …and then I was just like take it slow, be careful, don't let him hurt you."

Gina added: "We knew she was excited and there was reason to keep it close to the vest. I was [shocked]…I hope nothing but, as we all do, the best for her. This is an incredible step in her life and so to bear witness to that is extraordinary." The group looked sensational as they arrived at the wedding at St George's Chapel on Saturday among their fellow 600 guests, including Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and the royal family.

