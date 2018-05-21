Lorraine Kelly tearfully reunites with NHS staff who saved her life after horse-riding accident six years ago What a powerful moment!

Lorraine Kelly has reunited with the doctors and nurses that saved her life after a horrific horse-riding accident six years ago - and unsurprisingly, it was a very emotional moment. The ITV presenter has admitted she was in tears after talking to the NHS staff, in a meeting that was filmed for Monday's episode of Lorraine. The TV star also admitted it was hard to think about the incident, which saw her lose three pints of blood and suffer life-threatening injuries. She told The Sun: "It’s the first time I’ve been back. I was a little nervous about going because I knew it would stir up some really dark memories. I was getting flashbacks."

Lorraine will renunite with her medical team on today's show

She went on to say: "But what was wonderful was being able to go back and say thank you. They are absolutely incredible." Lorraine suffered a deep wound to her thigh after a horse reared up and stamped on her - she was learning to ride as part of a charity fundraising event. She was rushed to St George's Hospital in Tooting, where she had emergency surgery and a blood transfusion.

"They were in there for hours. I needed hundreds of stitches inside and out," she said, before revealing she was able to reunite with the doctor that performed the surgery. "During my visit, I was able to show my surgeon my scar. He did a spectacular job. I had no idea how life-threatening my injury was."

Lorraine gets emotional on Mother's Day

The tearful meet-up was recorded for Monday's Lorraine - and all week, the star will be will be celebrating the amazing work of the NHS, which turns 70 this year, on the show. Lorraine herself turns 60 next year, and joked to the publication that she couldn't wait to celebrate as much as possible - to the delight of daughter Rosie. "I’ll have a massive party — maybe more than one. Embarrassing my daughter is my function in life!"

