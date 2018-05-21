WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric adorably gatecrashes his Loose Women interview So sweet!

Simon Cowell will appear in Monday's episode of Loose Women, but he perhaps wasn't expecting to be joined by four-year-old son Eric during his interview! The music mogul, who chatted to one of the show's panellists, Ayda Field, was gatecrashed during the pre-recorded clip by little Eric - who jumped onto his dad's lap, adorably proclaiming that Simon is the best judge on Britain's Got Talent. The cheeky tot also tries to clip a peg on his father's finger, as Simon laughingly cries out in pain. Scroll down to watch the video...

Eric joins Simon during the interview

At Eric's loyal response as to who is the best judge on the ITV talent show, Simon quips: "he has to say that!" - though when Ayda goes on to ask the little one who is the most handsome judge, he hilariously responds: "Me!" Simon and Ayda recorded the sweet interview in Los Angeles, where the music manager spends half of his time.

The chat, which has been teased on Loose Women's Twitter account, will see Simon talk to Ayda about his 'biggest passions' - including his support for causes Together For Short Lives and Children's Hospice Week.

This isn't the first time little Eric has stolen the show during one of Simon's television appearances - he delighted viewers of Good Morning Britain in January when he made a short appearance via video message alongside his famous dad, to thank people for "saving the doggies". Simon – who had been supporting the Humane Society International campaign to stop the meat trade in South Korea, fronted by GMB's correspondent Pip Tomson – sent a heartfelt thanks to viewers for their support, while on-board his yacht with Eric, who sported an adorable pair of sunglasses.

More recently, Simon has admitted he has undergone a facelift - revealing that the procedure "hurt like hell". Having always been open about his quest to remain looking his best, he told the Sun on Sunday newspaper that he had a non-surgical 'sewing bioplastic-infused thread" facelift that cost £2000. He explained: "There's lots of things you can do now. You don't just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox. It hurts like hell but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the crap."

