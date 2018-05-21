Priyanka Chopra shares 'bride squad' pictures from Meghan and Harry's wedding day Such lovely snaps!

The Duchess of Sussex's proud pal Priyanka Chopra has shared a bevy of unseen snaps from the new royal couple's wedding day on 19 May - giving plenty of exclusive insight into the special occasion! The actress, who attended the ceremony as well as both the afternoon and evening receptions, was clearly feeling sentimental about the weekend's celebrations, as she took to Instagram to share her memories with her 22.2 million followers. In one group shot, she posed with the likes of James Corden and Harry and Meghan's friend Markus Anderson, who is very close to the couple.

Priyanka shared plenty of snaps from the special day

"Bridal crew #squad," she captioned the photographs, alongside a heart and firecracker emoji. She also shared a snap of her posing for a selfie with Suits star Abigail Spencer - who she arrived at the chapel with earlier in the day. In another photo, she posed arm in arm with Markus, who appeared to be holding a card with some notes on it - prompting speculation that he made a speech during the reception.

Priyanka with Markus Anderson

On the day of the wedding, Priyanka took to her social media page to send an emotional message to best friend Meghan, alongside a photo of the Duchess of Sussex walking hand-in-hand with her new husband. "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty," she wrote.

She also posed for a selfie with pal Abigail Spencer

"Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope," she continued. "Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always…"

