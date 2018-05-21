Ronan Keating pays the sweetest tribute to 'best son' Jack as he graduates – and they look so alike! Jack is Ronan's oldest child with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly

Ronan Keating was beaming with pride over the weekend as he reflected on his first-born's latest milestone achievement. The doting dad took to Instagram to pay tribute to son Jack, 19, after he graduated from college, and he had some very lovely words for his "best son". "Don’t have the words to express how proud I am of @jackkeating_," he started. "Graduated from #belvederecollege today. Six years have passed so quickly and he has grown into a compassionate, strong and level headed loving man. When I grow up I want to be just like you Jacko. Love ya son and thank you for being the best son a man could ever hope for. I couldn’t be prouder sitting beside ya today. My heart could have burst. Congratulations x."

Accompanied by Ronan's message was a photograph of the singer and his wife Storm Keating with Jack, who stood in the middle of the pair as they posed at Jack's school in Dublin, Ireland. Looking smart in suits, Jack and Ronan looked very much alike in the photo, while Storm looked stylish dressed in a white sleeveless blouse tucked into a tweed skirt, which co-ordinated with a matching jacket.

Ronan Keating was a very proud dad as son Jack graduated from college

Jack's good news comes just at the right time for the family, who earlier in the month had a scare when Ronan's youngest daughter, 12-year-old Ali, was involved in a horse riding accident. Ali's mum Yvonne took to social media to tell her followers that her little girl had been incredibly brave after undergoing "hours of surgery".

"Last week Ali had her first show on her new pony, Red," Yvonne said. "After a cruel turn of events Ali ended up in hospital on Tuesday after a fall from him. (Not his fault) Just home today. She’s now out of the saddle for 8-10 weeks and missing lots of competitions we had coming up. To say she is devastated is an understatement. After hours of surgery to repair broken bones she hopes to come back stronger. #bionicwoman #brave #red @_alikeating_," she continued.

Ronan is a doting dad to four children

Yvonne accompanied her message with a series of photographs of Ali, including one of her on her horse, and another of her lying in hospital, sporting a pink plaster cast on her arm while wearing a pair of sunglasses. Ronan and Yvonne are also parents to middle daughter, Missy, 16, while Ronan is also dad to baby Cooper, one, who he shares with Storm.

