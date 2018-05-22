Amber Le Bon shares the first glimpse inside Harry and Meghan's royal wedding reception It looks so beautiful!

Amber Le Bon was one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding guests on Saturday, attending the church ceremony as well as both receptions - and she couldn't help but share some of her favourite moments from the occasion on her Instagram page! Posing for a sunny snap with fellow guests Alessandra Ford Balazs and Cleo Oettingen, the model showed off her daytime outfit, finished with a hat by Philip Treacy. Later, she even gave her followers a glimpse of the couple's exclusive evening reception, as she took a snap in front of what looks like a conservatory area, where the guests looked to be gathering for further celebrations.

Amber shared a photograph of the evening reception

In the happy photo, Amber poses for the shot in her nude pink evening dress, which she teamed with a glittering clutch bag. "Pretty in pink… Saturday night sunset - rose quartz vibes bringing love," she wrote. Behind, the guests all look ready to party as they await the newlyweds' arrival. Some 200 guests were invited to the intimate reception, which started at 7pm and was held at Frogmore Hall in Windsor.

She also posted a snap of her daytime outfit

In another snap, Amber stands arm-in-arm with model friend Alessandra, showing her followers the venue's beautiful grounds. Among the other invitees were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, and other close friends of the couple including Jessica Mulroney and George and Amal Clooney - though sadly, they were nowhere to be seen in the background!

The model posed in Frogmore Hall's picturesque grounds

The glamorous evening reception included entertainment that went on until around 3am, as well as an incredible fireworks display in the gardens - earlier in the night, both Meghan and Harry reportedly made speeches, alongside best man Prince William, of course. Following their weekend nuptials, the new royal couple reportedly took some private time at a cottage in the Cotswolds - though they recently returned to Kensington Palace to embark on their next chapter as husband and wife.

