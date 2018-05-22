Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester terror attack victims one year on

Ariana Grande has tweeted a tribute to the Manchester terror attack victims to mark the one-year anniversary of the horrific incident, where a suicide bomber detonated a bomb into the crowds leaving the pop star's concert at Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring 139 more. The One Last Time singer wrote: "Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

Ariana performed a special concert following the attack

Others were quick to share tributes, with one person writing: "Even though a year has passed, nobody has forgotten about what happened a year ago today. Manchester, @ArianaGrande, the survivors and families/friends of those who were taken much too soon because of this vicious attack, we are with you forever and always. #1YearOfManchester." The partner of Martyn Hett, one of the victims of the attack, posted a tribute to him, writing: "It's been a year since I 've seen you when before we didn't go 15 minutes without speaking to each other. Even though I physically haven't seen you, I have felt you with me. When I wear your clothes, spray your perfume, watch Corrie, see your family and go to our special places we found together. I know you had the best time at the Ariana concert and I know your final moments on earth were spent laughing and having fun."

Ariana was made an honorary citizen of Manchester after she returned to the city to perform a benefit concert to raise money for the victims and their families. Previously sharing a screenshot of the news on her Instagram account, the singer wrote: "I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honoured. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you."

