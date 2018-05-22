Scarlett Moffatt praises nurses and opens up about father's cancer treatment at NHS Heroes Awards Scarlett Moffatt has praised doctors and nurses who treated her father

Scarlett Moffatt has praised doctors and nurses who treated her father when he battled skin cancer when she was six-years-old, calling them "amazing". The former Gogglebox star, who appeared on the show with her parents and little sister, attending the NHS Heroes Awards on Sunday, and couldn't speak more highly of the health service. Speaking to the Mirror, she said: "I've used the NHS myself for treatment, my dad had cancer and it was nurses that helped me and my mam smile at times that we didn't think we'd be able to smile."

Scarlett praised the NHS

She continued: "I've got lots of family and friends that work for the NHS and I know that they work ridiculous hours, they deserve more pay and sometimes they don't get the recognition they deserve, so to be able to celebrate them tonight is just amazing. I owe a lot to the NHS. It’s not just the amazing things that the NHS do and the pioneers in the medical world, but it is the attitude of everyone who works for the NHS. They just help you through times that are just the toughest times of your life."

Scarlett has had a busy weekend after covering the royal weekend for BBC Radio 1, she shared a video of herself narrating the wedding, and captioned the video: "Wow first glimpse of Meghan, who looks absolutely stunning." She later added: "Wow, what a day for a royal wedding. So proud to be asked to be the @bbcradio1 royal correspondent for the day. This is like a real life Disney movie." She also shared a video of the pair on the carriage procession, writing: "For once I am speechless #royalwedding #harryandmeghan #love."

