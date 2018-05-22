James Corden reveals he almost interrupted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding vows The comedian said it was "one of the most beautiful ceremonies" he's ever been to

James Corden has said Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle was "one of the most beautiful ceremonies" he's ever attended, but he did struggle with one thing on the day – his allergies! The comedian revealed he almost ruined his friend's ceremony, by fighting off a sneezing fit throughout the service. On The Late Late Show, the presenter said: "Here's the thing, the worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you've ever seen. I get quite bad allergies if I'm in close proximity to flowers so for a lot of the ceremony I just needed to sneeze."

He continued: "Right at the point when the Archbishop was saying, 'If anyone knows of any reason that these two should not be married...' I was thinking, 'Please don't sneeze, please don't sneeze,' and I had to do one of those internal sneezes." "I think I got away with it," James laughed, doing an impression of his internal sneezing fit.

James and his wife Julia attend the royal wedding

The Uxbridge-born presenter, who attended the royal wedding with his wife Julia, dished more details about his friend Harry's wedding, saying it was "the most wonderful and inclusive service. I was proud to be British."

James, who acted as a compere at the reception, added: "It was gorgeous, the whole affair. It was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting. It was Britain at its finest, a picture-perfect day, Windsor Castle, six hundred guests, 30,000 flowers or as Elton John calls it, a Thursday. He was there, he performed some songs in the afternoon which was wonderful."

James continued to joke: "George Clooney was there so congratulations Meghan and Harry on your brand new Nespresso machine, I imagine that's what he got him." James Corden and the Clooneys were among the handful of celebrities who saw Harry and Meghan say "I do" at Windsor. The couple's guest list was peppered with famous names, including David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra.