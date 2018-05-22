Katie Holmes shares rare photo with her glamorous mum The pair enjoyed a night out together at the theatre in New York on Monday night

Katie Holmes and her mum Kathy had a lovely night out at the theatre on Monday night as they headed out to New York to enjoy a performance by the American Ballet Theatre. And as the pair posed for a photo together, fans were quick to observe just how glamorous they looked. Taking to Instagram, the Dawson's Creek actress shared a gorgeous black-and-white picture of them dressed out in their evening wear, with Katie looking stylish in a floral embroidered Zac Posen gown, while her mum opted for a chic monochrome trouser suit.

Katie Holmes took her mum to see the American Ballet on Monday night

"We loved seeing @abtofficial tonight! Blessed," Katie captioned the post, as one fan told her: "Your mum is beautiful. I see where you get your beauty from. Lucky girl," while another said: "This is such a sweet picture with your mum. So beautiful." A third added: "Wow, absolutely beautiful ladies!" Katie had taken her entire family along to the Lincoln Centre in midtown Manhattan to attend the opening night of the show. The star also shared a picture with her friend Malcolm Carfrae, thanking him for hosting her at the event. "Thank you @mcarfrae for having my family and me to the most spectacular opening night gala for @abtofficial @mistyonpointe #abtgala@zacposen," she wrote next to the picture.

RELATED: Katie Holmes reveals where she buys Suri's clothes from

Katie is incredibly close to her family

Katie is incredibly close to her family, and regularly goes back to visit them in Ohio, where she grew up. She is the youngest of five children, with three sisters and one brother. Katie started modelling age 14 before signing with an agent after impressing onlookers with a monologue performance. The actress made her film debut in The Ice Storm and her famous role as Joey in Dawson’s Creek followed in 1997. Katie clearly shares a loving bond with her mother, who from time to time accompanies her to red-carpet events.

RELATED: Katie Holmes pays emotional tribute to her late grandmother

In 2016, she made her directorial debut with All We Had, a drama that tells the story of a teenage mum looking for a fresh start with her daughter. Katie – a mum to 12-year-old Suri - spoke about motherhood, saying: "I think the universal theme of that love you have for your daughter and that love you have for your mother is so powerful. And I think that is very relatable wherever you fit in economically. And definitely being a daughter and being a mother, I understand that love and that bond. And I think it's something that should be highlighted and celebrated in film."