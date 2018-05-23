Dale Winton's funeral: David Walliams and other celebrities gather to mourn The service was held in central London

Stars including David Walliams and Piers Morgan have gathered to celebrate the life of Dale Winton, as his funeral was held at London's Old Church,1 Marylebone Road on Tuesday. The Supermarket Sweep host passed away at the age of 62 in April, prompting tributes from stars and fans all over the UK. The star's agent, Jan Kennedy, confirmed the tragic news. "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today," she said. "While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

Piers Morgan leaves the church following Dale Winton's funeral

Britain's Got Talent's David, who was a very close friend of Dale's, previously admitted he was "heartbroken" at the loss, along with a touching message about his late friend. "Dale was the best company, always outrageous & hilarious," he wrote. "He adored being in show business & loved meeting fans. He devoted his life to making everyone else happy, his friends, the public & his godsons, even though he found it hard to be happy himself. I pray he has found peace."

David comforts a fellow guest

Other mourners at Dale's funeral included Vanessa Feltz, Clare Sweeney and Blue stars Lee Ryan, Duncan James and Simon Webb. Little Britain fans were quick to notice the reunion between David and his former comedy partner Matt Lucas, who came together to pay their respects despite reports of a feud between the pair.

David Walliams and Matt Lucas reunited to celebrate the life of their close friend

Dale was born in 1955 in Marylebone, London, the son of a Jewish furniture salesman and a mother who was an actress. His dad sadly passed away when he was just 13 years-old, and his mother died after taking an overdose just days before his 21st birthday. In June 2016 he revealed during an appearance on Loose Women that he had been suffering from depression following a difficult relationship breakup.

The order of service shows that the funeral was held on Dale's birthday

"I should have taken myself off the TV but I didn’t. Listen, there are worse things in the world - but I had depression and I didn’t realise," he explained. "I always thought, 'get over yourself'. But my mum died of it. It exists and anybody out there who has had it knows it exists," he added.

The presenter was best known for hosting ITV game show Supermarket Sweep from 1993 to 2000. He also presented the National Lottery game show In It To Win It and the BBC series Hole In The Wall.