Long before Princess Charlotte melted hearts around the world as a bridesmaid, Catherine Zeta-Jones also served up cuteness as one - and we have the picture to prove it. The 48-year-old took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of herself in a pink ensemble, all in honour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

Catherine shared a photo of herself as a young bridesmaid Photo: Instagram/catherinezetajones

In the throwback image, the Welsh actress adorably posed wearing a pink bridesmaid dress that featured a high neck, long-sleeves and puff shoulders. Catherine's look at the time was completed with a floral crown similar to the one worn by Princess Charlotte at her uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

"In the glow of wedding mania, me as a bridesmaid, one of my favourite responsibilities in life," the mother-of-two captioned the cute post. Ahead of the royal wedding, Catherine expressed her excitement by sharing a photo of her decorations and themed-bites. Alongside a picture of Union Jack napkins, biscuits and English Luxury Clotted Cream. Michael Douglas' wife wrote alongside the snap: "Royal wedding prep!!!! So excited!!!! #fairytale."

Michael posted a funny photo of himself and a cut out of Queen Elizabeth Photo: Facebook/Michael Douglas

Catherine wasn't the only member of her family looking forward to the royal nuptials. Michael also joined in on the royal wedding mania. On the day of the couple's Windsor nuptials, the 74-year-old Oscar winner extended his well-wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a hilarious photo of himself waving with a life-size cut out of Queen Elizabeth and a message that read: "Our best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan!"

