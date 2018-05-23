Louise Redknapp shares cryptic Instagram post amid rumours Jamie Redknapp has moved on The couple split in December 2017

Louise Redknapp has taken to Instagram to share a very cryptic post, amidst claims that ex-husband Jamie Redknapp has moved on with a new romance. She shared a Colette Werden quote, which read: "It's OK if you fall down and lose your spark. Just make sure that when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire." She captioned the post: "@martinemccutcheon I saw this the other day on your feed and love it. #fabquote #thankyou," alongside a heart emoji.

The post prompted 'likes' from celebrity pals Tess Daly and Caroline Flack, as well as a flood of supportive comments from Louise's fans. One wrote: "For what it's worth she's not a patch on you @louiseredknapp I was mighty sure you would be back together," while another said: "Love this quote!! @louiseredknapp you are amazing don't ever feel down!"

Louise's comments come after rumours continue to circulate around Jamie's romantic status - he is reported to be dating model Julia Restoin Roitfeld, the daughter of former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld. The fashion star, who is currently in London, has been seeing Jamie since March, according to the Daily Mail.

Jamie and Louise were married for 19 years

Jamie and Louise divorced in December 2017, after 19 years of marriage. The couple, who are parents to two sons, Charley and Beau, were not present when the decree nisi was granted. Eternal singer Louise had previously opened up about her split from Jamie in an interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine.

"He's an amazing man and we've had 20 good years together... I know he's trying to understand that I do need to do this," she told the magazine. She also revealed that appearing on last year's Strictly Come Dancing and striking up a friendship with model Daisy Lowe gave her a confidence boost to restart her performing career.