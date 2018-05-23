Jada Pinkett Smith talks 'terrifying' hair loss Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about how she dealt with her hair loss

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out about suffering from hair loss, explaining that it was "terrifying" when she first noticed that she was losing her hair. Speaking on her Facebook show Red Table Talk, she explained: "It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'" The Gotham actress regularly wears headwraps to conceal her locks.

She continued: "It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it… My hair has been a big part of me. Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, 'Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.'" She added that she had tried to look at the hair loss from a "spiritual perspective", explaining: "The higher power takes so much from people. I watch the higher power take things every day. And by golly, if the higher power wants to take your hair - that's it?" She then jokily showed her co-hosts the different ways of wearing and tying her head wraps.

Fans of the mum-of-two were quick to discuss her hair loss story, with one writing: "Jada Pinkett Smith talking about hair loss was so necessary. Feel like this happens to so many women due to stress," while another added: "Jada speaking on her hair loss nearly brings be to tears. I've dealt with hair loss since I was 16. It's very difficult to deal with. #RedTableTalk it definitely plays on my self-esteem."

