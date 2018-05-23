BBC's Louise Minchin left red-faced after addressing her 'cheating' scandal live on air The BBC Breakfast presenter joked that she was sharing a front page with Meghan Markle

Louise Minchin suffered an awkward moment live on air after she spotted a newspaper story about herself, claiming that she had cheated during a triathlon on Sunday. The BBC Breakfast presenter joked that she got to share a front page with Meghan Markle, but looked distinctly uncomfortable as she brushed over the report.

Sitting on the BBC red sofa alongside co-presenter Charlie Stayt, Louise said: "And there's a story about me in The Sun about an incident at a race on Sunday, which I was talked to about by British Triathlon who say I have no case to answer." Making light of the situation, Louise continued: "But, I'm on the front page with Meghan as well."

Louise was accused of cheating during a race on Sunday

The 49-year-old TV star was accused of 'drafting' during her cycling race, which is when a rider tucks in close behind another rider, therefore expending less energy and making the most of less wind resistance. According to The Sun, a fellow triathlete accused Louise of 'cheating' and drafting when another cyclist "came out of nowhere" and pedalled in front of the star, cutting out wind resistance.

MORE: Louise Minchin explains sudden disappearance from BBC Breakfast

The BBC Breakfast presenter has denied cheating

The fellow competitor said: "It's a hard race. During the cycling I feel like I'm dying. Louise is making out she's done this super-duper thing and it makes me mad. She's lied to people a little bit." She reported Louise to the British Triathlon and claimed others had spoken about it too.

MORE: This BBC presenter went into labour minutes after reading news!

The racer added: "Louise saw me talking to the rep and came over. I said, 'You cheated'. She said, 'Well, I didn't really because I didn't know she was going to be there'. I said, 'You had a draft!' She said, 'I know I had a draft, and I know how it looks but I didn't cheat.'"