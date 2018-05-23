Hugh Grant to wed partner Anna Eberstein Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein are set to tie the knot!

Hugh Grant, 57, and Anna Eberstein, 39, are tying the knot! The couple share three children, but have only revealed their eldest son's name, John, while Hugh also has two children, Tabitha and Felix, with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong. Hugh's ex-partner and long-time friend Elizabeth Hurley spoke about Hugh's new arrival on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in March, joking: "He had another one last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all."

The couple are tying the knot

She continued: "He's an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale." Anna's mother also confirmed the pair were expecting their third child together, telling Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet back in January: "I'm very happy to be getting another grandchild. She's due rather soon."

Although the Notting Hill actor keeps his personal life very private, he opened up about his children back in 2012, telling Ellen DeGeneres: "Everyone was right all these years, saying, 'Hugh, why don't you have some children? It changes your life'. Now that I have a child, it is life changing. I recommend it. Get some!" He also opened up about his son's reaction to Paddington 2, in which he starred as a villain, earning a BAFTA for his performing. "He's the only child I've met who hasn't loved the film," he told WENN. "I took him to see the film at a preview with about 100 of his friends and they all adored it, and he sat there stony-faced throughout the whole thing saying, 'Why are you in it so much?' That was very sad for me."

