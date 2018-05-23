Katherine Jenkins first performance since giving birth announced Katherine Jenkins welcomed the arrival of her baby boy back in April

Katherine Jenkins will be performing at the Classic BRIT Awards on 13 June, just two months after welcoming her second child with her husband, Andrew Levitas. Speaking about the show, she said: "The Classic BRITs have always been a special, memorable and loved event for me and so I'm delighted to have been chosen to return and perform at this year's awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. It's hugely important that we continue to honour and recognise the talent and work of the Classical Music world and I wish all the nominees the best of luck on the night!"

Katherine will perform at the BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards will mark Katherine's big return to the stage, and she is planning to perform the song Never Enough from the hit musical film, The Greatest Showman. The Classic BRIT Awards will also include a celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber's career in honour of his 70th birthday year, as well as a duet from Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, and a performance of West Side Story from Andrea, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. The show will air on ITV.

READ: Katherine Jenkins welcomes baby boy – see the first adorable snap

Loading the player...

Katherine and Andrew proudly announced the arrival of their baby boy back in April, writing: "Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little 'Defender of Men' (Meaning of Xander). Our family, our home and are hearts could not be more full of love & we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children."

READ: Take a look inside Katherine Jenkins' lavish baby shower

Katherine has previously opened up about motherhood and how it changed her life, telling HELLO!: "Everybody says, 'Your life will never be the same,' but I didn't expect to feel so chilled and relaxed about life. My husband and I love being parents and Aaliyah makes us so happy. She's fun, kind and affectionate – and a mummy's girl. Having a daughter makes you worry about everything. The world is a scary place. I worry about a lot of the things she will encounter in life."