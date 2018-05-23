Nadia Sawalha's teenage daughter shows off her incredible singing voice The Loose Women panellist and her family recently set up a YouTube channel

There is certainly no shortage of creative talents in Nadia Sawalha's family! The Loose Women panellist found fame as an actress in EastEnders before going on to join the popular ITV daytime show, and looks to have now passed on her performing abilities to her teenage daughter Maddie. The 16-year-old recently set up her own YouTube channel, which debuted a short film she had created with a friend about "self imagery and love". Even more impressively, Maddie had written and sang the song accompanying the footage – something she received praise for from her viewers. "Who is singing" It's lovely," one wrote, to which she replied: "Me aha, thank you x."

Nadia Sawalha's oldest daughter sure can sing!

Maddie's entire family are creative. Her dad, Mark Adderley is a successful film producer, while her aunt Julia Sawalha is best known for her portrayal of Saffy Monsoon in Absolutely Fabulous. Earlier in the year, the family set up a YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family, which focuses on everything from film reviews to topical conversations on things such as mental health and blended families.

Maddie wrote and sang the background song for her new video

For the past few years, both Maddie and her younger sister Kiki, nine, have been home educated, and Nadia often talks about their passion for learning and artistic abilities. In 2017, Nadia opened up about her decision to home-school her daughters while talking to HELLO!, where she revealed that they have been "excelling" since they left their private school education. She said: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."

Nadia added: "Kiki wants to be an animator while Maddie has ambitions to act or become the first female director of a big budget action movie. The world really is their oyster. We only have to look at our girls' progress to know we made the right decision." The star also said that they make sure that learning is fun for the girls. "It takes a village to bring up a child. Mark calls us all the Jedi Knights. At home we manoeuvre discussions around [the girls] to talk about plays, films, art and even politics. It's a form of osmosis and it makes knowledge fun."