Lisa Riley pays emotional tribute to late mum following engagement news

It's bound to have been a week of mixed emotions for Lisa Riley, who announced her happy engagement news on Monday while no doubt wishing that her mum was there to be part of the celebrations. The Loose Women panellist sadly lost her mum Cath to breast cancer in 2012, and after announcing her news, she took time to reflect on her passing. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Lisa shared a gorgeous photo of the sea and a bright blue sky during sunset. "There is something so beautiful waking up to the calm ocean, and a stunning angel ray.....which I know is from my mum!!! She ALWAYS shone the brightest, that’s for sure!!!" she wrote beside the image.

Lisa Riley took time to remember her mum following her engagement news

Lisa's fans were quick to send her their well wishes, with one writing: "God bless you Lisa and all that you have achieved.. she would be so proud of you." Lisa then replied to the comment, saying: "Thank you… I like to see these angel rays they make me happy she's with me." Another wrote: "What a beautiful sentiment, a sign from your beautiful mum," while a third added: "Signs like this get me through each day and some days they are needed more than others. Congratulations on your engagement."

Lisa is set to get married to long-term partner Al

The actress was left devastated when her mum died. Cath, 57, had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, but the cancer spread to her ovaries and her pelvis. At the time, Lisa recalled how her mum passed away in her arms. She told the Sunday Mirror: "She died in my arms. She was at my house. The entire family was there and we laughed together on the morning that she passed away. That was Mum. It was wonderful. She had dignity. She was fun and smiles to the very, very end. I got my personality from her and I hate to describe her with the word bubbly, which is always used about me, but that is exactly what she was. We were inseparable and she has left a big legacy."

On Monday, Lisa took to Instagram to announce her engagement to boyfriend of three years Al. Flashing her stunning engagement ring in a headshot photo, the former You've Been Framed presenter said: "Yes I can now confirm the rumours are true.. I have got engaged... my soul mate and best mate and love of my life." Lisa then went on to confirm that no plans had been set in stone just yet, but that she was looking for "zero fuss", joking that she was looking forward to being able to go around without hiding her ring.