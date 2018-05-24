Amanda Holden breaks down in tears as she opens up about tragic stillbirth The star spoke candidly in support of the NHS

Amanda Holden has opened up about the tragic stillbirth of her baby son, Theo. The Britain's Got Talent star sadly lost Theo seven months into her pregnancy in 2011, and discussed the impact it had on her and her family in an interview with ITV's Tonight programme - to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS. "I just remember hearing this woman just screaming and screaming and then it was actually — it was me, I realised it was me that was screaming," she said, in the footage obtained by The Sun.

Amanda and husband Chris

"It was the most surreal, out-of-body experience and I was actually calling my daughter’s name because I was just terrified about what to tell Lexi at the time," she added. Reflecting on her time with her little boy, she said: "He looked so normal and so peaceful. I held him in my arms and I said goodbye, basically."

MORE: Amanda Holden proves she hasn't aged in throwback photo with husband Chris Hughes

The heartbreaking moment came after Amanda had miscarried a little boy at 16 weeks, in a pregnancy just a year before. "It was horrific in the months after Theo," she admitted.

Praising the team that looked after her, she said: "But I couldn’t have done it without the incredible team around us. My husband was so strong and so amazing but they got him through it too. And then the days and months afterwards, the same team of people checked on us every single day and it’s not because I’m off the telly or famous or anything like that.

With youngest daughter Hollie

"I believe they’d have extended that care to any woman, any family, in my situation," she said. The TV judge admitted that husband Chris was frightened to try for another child, never wanting to go through that pain again, but she longed for a sibling for first daughter Lexi.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell claims Amanda Holden is lying about her age

"But I knew in order to carry on and live life, I had to have a baby and I was lucky enough to have the choice and be able to have another one," she said. Hollie, now six, was conceived in 2011 – and was born in 2012, after a traumatic labour that left Amanda in a coma for three days.

She recalls awaking to a nurse looking after her. "I looked like death and I just remember silently crying because she was trying to brush the knots out of my hair. I literally sat there just there and, you know, just sobbing that someone was that tender, that loving, towards a complete stranger."