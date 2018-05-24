﻿
holly willoughby mum lynne

Holly Willoughby stuns fans after sharing sizzling throwback of her mum on her 70th birthday!

Happy 70th Birthday to Holly's mum Lynne!

Sharnaz Shahid

Holly Willoughby has treated her followers to a surprise by sharing a sizzling throwback picture of her mother, Lynne. The This Morning presenter posted a sweet tribute in honour of her mum's 70th birthday on Thursday with a touching collage. "Total and utter mega babe... then and now!!!! My Mumma... 70 today!!! Love you beyond... Happy Birthday beautiful," she captioned the post, which sees her mum looking age-defying alongside a photo of her dressed in a bikini.

holly-willoughby-mum-lynne-70-birthday

Holly Willoughby's mum Lynne is celebrating her 70th birthday

Fans of the star immediately rushed to post complimentary comments, with one saying: "Wow how gorgeous is your mum, it's all in the genes obviously." Another wrote: "Aww your mum looks amazing for 70! Happy birthday mumma Willoughby." A third post read: "She's is Absolutely Beautiful. And I cannot believe she's 70 she looks phenomenal. Happy Birthday mumma Willoughby." A fourth fan added: "Wow genes are a thing in your family. Your mama, you, your kids will be so beautiful! HB to your Mama." [sic]

Holly and Lynne have a very close relationship, and the 37-year-old TV star has previously revealed she still likes to talk to her mum "a few times a day". Speaking to the Mirror in 2016, Holly said: "I still run everything past her. If I'm about to buy a pair of shoes, I'll go, 'Mum, do you think I should be doing this?' It's silly. I'm a fully grown woman, of course I can buy shoes. But I still like to talk to her about everything."

The mum-of-three also opened about her parents' marriage. "My mum and dad have been together for years and years, and they are a real team," she said. "My mum instilled in me that importance of family life and being married to somebody who is a real partner. From watching her with my dad over the years, I knew that was something I really wanted for myself."

