Holly Willoughby has treated her followers to a surprise by sharing a sizzling throwback picture of her mother, Lynne. The This Morning presenter posted a sweet tribute in honour of her mum's 70th birthday on Thursday with a touching collage. "Total and utter mega babe... then and now!!!! My Mumma... 70 today!!! Love you beyond... Happy Birthday beautiful," she captioned the post, which sees her mum looking age-defying alongside a photo of her dressed in a bikini.

Fans of the star immediately rushed to post complimentary comments, with one saying: "Wow how gorgeous is your mum, it's all in the genes obviously." Another wrote: "Aww your mum looks amazing for 70! Happy birthday mumma Willoughby." A third post read: "She's is Absolutely Beautiful. And I cannot believe she's 70 she looks phenomenal. Happy Birthday mumma Willoughby." A fourth fan added: "Wow genes are a thing in your family. Your mama, you, your kids will be so beautiful! HB to your Mama." [sic]

Holly and Lynne have a very close relationship, and the 37-year-old TV star has previously revealed she still likes to talk to her mum "a few times a day". Speaking to the Mirror in 2016, Holly said: "I still run everything past her. If I'm about to buy a pair of shoes, I'll go, 'Mum, do you think I should be doing this?' It's silly. I'm a fully grown woman, of course I can buy shoes. But I still like to talk to her about everything."

The mum-of-three also opened about her parents' marriage. "My mum and dad have been together for years and years, and they are a real team," she said. "My mum instilled in me that importance of family life and being married to somebody who is a real partner. From watching her with my dad over the years, I knew that was something I really wanted for myself."

