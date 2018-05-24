Cressida Bonas shares biggest fear about attending her ex Prince Harry's wedding Cressida was one of two of Harry's exes invited to the big day

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has opened up about attending the royal wedding on Saturday in a new online diary. While some may find it awkward being a guest at their ex's nuptials, it seems the actress - who dated Harry for two years - was more concerned about her choice of wedding attire.

Writing in a column for The Spectator, Cressida admitted she found hats particularly "tricky" and said she "can only hope" she got it right with her minimal accessory. "Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats. Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind," Cressida wrote. "Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations."

Cressida Bonas attended the royal wedding

She continued: "Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right."

RELATED: Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends attend royal wedding

Cressida looked stylish as she arrived at St George's Chapel on Saturday wearing a multi-patterned tribal dress by Eponine London and her feathered fascinator. The 29-year-old, who dated Harry for two years after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie, has stayed on good terms with her ex following their split in 2014.

Cressida dated Harry for two years until 2014

And she wasn't the only of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends to be invited to his wedding ceremony; Chelsy Davy, who he dated for seven years, was also among the 600 invitees at the historic chapel. Both Chelsy and Cressida arrived within minutes of each other on Saturday morning, with 32-year-old Chelsy appearing in good spirits as she made her entrance in a navy Alaia dress and complementing clutch bag, fascinator and heels.